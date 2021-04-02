Uttar Pradesh: Minor Dalit girl returning from tuition gang-raped in Meerut, commits suicide

Lucknow: A minor dalit girl committed suicide by consuming poison after being allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by four youth, including her classmate, when she was going to attend tuition classes.

The incident was reported from the Sardhana area in Meerut. A dalit girl was kidnapped by four youth, including her tuition classmate, on way to the coaching centre. They took her to a secluded place and gang-raped her by turns. They left her bleeding and fled.

The Dalit girl, somehow, managed to reached home and consumed some poisonous substance. She was rushed to a hospital in Modipuram where she died on Thursday late night.

The SP Rural Keshav Kumar claimed that they have recovered a suicide note in which the Dalit girl has named four youth who allegedly gang-raped her.