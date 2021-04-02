Uttar Pradesh: Minor Dalit girl returning from tuition gang-raped in Meerut, commits suicide

Lucknow: A minor dalit girl committed suicide by consuming poison after being allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by four youth, including her classmate, when she was going to attend tuition classes.
The incident was reported from the Sardhana area in Meerut. A dalit girl was kidnapped by four youth, including her tuition classmate, on way to the coaching centre. They took her to a secluded place and gang-raped her by turns. They left her bleeding and fled.
The Dalit girl, somehow, managed to reached home and consumed some poisonous substance. She was rushed to a hospital in Modipuram where she died on Thursday late night.
The SP Rural Keshav Kumar claimed that they have recovered a suicide note in which the Dalit girl has named four youth who allegedly gang-raped her.
“We have arrested the main accused along with another on the complaint by the parents of the deceased girl. Police teams have been formed to nab others,” said the SP Rural.
Crime against girls and women continued to rise in Uttar Pradesh despite tall claims made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In another incident reported from Deoband in Saharanpur, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed on Thursday.
The girl was missing since Tuesday and the police found her body late Thursday night after a complaint from her parents. Her post mortem report on Friday confirmed rape.
The police have arrested one Tanveer after checking CCTV footage. Tanveer was seen taking the girl with him in the CCTV footage. “The arrested person has confessed that he had raped the girl and then killed her to conceal his crime,” said the SP Rural Atul Sharma.
A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and Sections 302 of the IPC against the arrested person.
