Uttar Pradesh: POCSO Court in Bulandshahr awards death penalty to three in gang-rape, murder case

Lucknow: A POCSO Court in Bulandshahr awarded death sentence to three youth for kidnapping, gang-rape and murder of a minor girl student returning from a New Year party on January 2, 2018.

The POCSO Court said that it was a rarest of rare case of criminal act and death sentence is the minimum punishment. “If girl students are subjected to such crimes then there will be no meaning of government’s ‘beti padao beti bachao abhiyan,” the court observed while awarding death penalty to the three accused.

The incident was reported on January 2, 2018, when a girl student, a resident of Chandpur, was returning home after celebrating New Year at her coaching institute on a bicycle. She was kidnapped by three youth Julfiqar, Dilshad and Isreal in a car.

They raped her by turns in the moving car and when the girl started shouting for help she was strangled to death with her dupatta. They threw her body in Dadri in Noida and fled. Her body was recovered by the police on January 4, 2018.

The gang-rape and murder had rocked the state and the police had cracked the case within ten days after arresting the three accused. During interrogation, they had admitted their crime.

The trial went on for almost two years and the POCSO Court accepted the police charge-sheet for kidnapping, gang-rape and murder and awarded death sentence to Julfiqar, Dilshad and Israel on Wednesday.

Family members of the deceased said that they were satisfied with the court verdict. “My daughter finally got justice. We want to see them hanged,” said her parents. The counsels for the accused said that they will appeal in the higher court against the court verdict.