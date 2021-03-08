Uttar Pradesh: Mathura Court sends PFI activists Feroz Khan, Asad Badruddin to one-day judicial custody

Lucknow: The two arrested Popular Front of India (PFI) activists Feroz Khan and Asad Badruddin were sent to one day jail under judicial custody when they were produced before the ADJ Court in Mathura by the Lucknow Police on Monday.
The UP Special Task Force (STF), which had arrested them, has applied for a two day Police Custody remand (PCR) for interrogating both arrested PFI activists. The Court has fixed Tuesday for hearing the PCR after sending them to jail for a day under judicial custody.
Five other PFI activists including Ateequr Rehman, Masood, Alam, Siddiqui and Rauf are already lodged in Mathura jail. The STF Noida, which is investigating the case, wants to interrogate Feroz and Asad to verify their statements with one given by the jailed PFI activists.
The UP STF had busted a terror plot on February 16 when it had arrested Feroz and Badruddin from Lucknow. A huge cache of explosives, arms and incriminating documents were recovered from their possession. They were planning for a serial blast in Uttar Pradesh.