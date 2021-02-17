UP: STF gets five-day remand of Rauf Sharif; PFI agents sent to 7-day police custody

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has slapped Sedition charges against the two arrested Popular Front of India (PFI) agents.

Meanwhile, the STF has succeeded in getting a five-day remand for Rauf Sharif, another PFI agent, who was brought to Mathura from Kerala on a transit remand by the STF. A Mathura court has allowed five-day remand to STF on its application for ten days.

The two PFI agents Asad Badruddin and Feroz Khan, who were arrested by the STF on Tuesday with high-quality explosives, detonators and weapons, were handed over to the ATS on Wednesday for further interrogation.

While the UP ATS Police station today filed an FIR against Ansad Badruddin and Firoz Khan who were arrested on Tuesday by UP STF. The ATS produced them before the NIA Court and sought seven-day custody remand. The ATS plans to interrogate both with Rauf Sharif after STF getting his five-day remand to unearth their future plans and piece together missing links in terror money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Acting on a tip off, both Asad and Feroz were nabbed by the STF from Kukrail Picnic spot on Tuesday. About 16 high-quality explosives, detonators, one pistol, seven live cartridges and incriminating documents were recovered from their possession. Both are residents of Kerala.