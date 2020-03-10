Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for cooking human flesh in Bijnor

Bijnor: An alcholic man has been arrested in Bijnor for cooking human flesh.

The shocking incident which took place in Tikkopur village on Monday came into light after wife of the man, identified as Sanjay (32), saw him cooking human flesh.

According to the initial probe, Sanjay went to the cremation ground and brough flesh from there.

Sanjay's wife was horrified after seeing a human hand and fingers in the pan. She ran out of the house, alerted the neighbours and called the police.