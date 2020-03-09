21-year-old arrested after chasing female IAF officer in Jodhpur

A flying officer of the Indian Air Force was allegedly chased by some men in a car who passed lewd comments and made obscene gestures at her, police said on Monday.

A youth has been arrested in connection with the case while a search is on for two of his accomplices.

The officer, who is posted in the helicopter unit at the Jodhpur Air Force Station and flies MI-17 choppers, had said in her complaint to police that she was chased by some men in a car on Saturday night while she was on her way home, SHO, Ratanada, Zulfikar Ali, said.