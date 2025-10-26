'Goli Lagi, Sir Neeche Karo': Hyderabad DCP Fires At Mobile Thief Who Attacked Constable With Knife; Watch Video

'Goli Lagi, Sir Neeche Karo': Hyderabad DCP Fires At Mobile Thief Who Attacked Him With Knife; Watch Video | X

Hyderabad: A rowdy sheeter identified as Mohammed Umar Ansari was shot and injured after reportedly attacking a police constable with a knife at Victory Playground in Chaderghat on Saturday evening (October 25).



The incident took place when Hyderabad South-East Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S Chaitanya Kumar and his gunman attempted to apprehend the suspect, who was reportedly trying to flee after snatching a mobile phone.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

DCP Opens Fire to Protect Team



According to Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, the DCP and his gunman, Murty, were patrolling the area around 5:00 pm when they noticed Ansari escaping after a suspected mobile phone theft. “When the officers tried to apprehend him, Ansari attacked one of the constables with a knife, prompting the DCP to fire two rounds using the gunman’s pistol in a bid to stop him from injuring the policeman,” Sajjanar said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ansari sustained bullet injuries to his hand and stomach and was taken to a private hospital for treatment. The DCP and his gunmen also suffered minor injuries and are reported to be in stable condition. Police have launched a search for another man who was accompanying Ansari and managed to escape during the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Offender Has Long Criminal Record



Police said Ansari, a resident of Kamatipura, is a known rowdy sheeter listed at the Kalapather Police Station. He has been involved in about 20 offences, including cases of extortion and property crime, and is known to carry weapons during his activities. Authorities said the Preventive Detention Act had been invoked against him twice in the past.



Preliminary findings suggest Ansari may have been at the playground to plan another offence when the DCP’s team encountered him. The CLUES team has been deployed to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the ruling Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of “breeding criminals” in Telangana, saying the law-and-order situation has deteriorated under the state government’s watch.