 Andhra Pradesh Accident: 20 Injured As 2 APSRTC Buses Collide In Chittoor
Andhra Pradesh Accident: 20 Injured As 2 APSRTC Buses Collide In Chittoor

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
Andhra Pradesh Accident: 20 Injured As 2 APSRTC Buses Collide In Chittoor | Representational Image

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh): Twenty passengers were injured in a head-on collision between two buses of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation here on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the buses tried to take a turn at Punganur mandal here.

"Two APSRTC buses collided with each other and injured nearly 20 people. No serious injuries were reported and those with minor wounds were taken to the nearest government hospital," Palamaner Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B Prabhakar told PTI.

A total of 48 passengers were travelling in both buses when the collision took place, he said.

Meanwhile, the police are in the process of registering a case.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

