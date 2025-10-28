'Cyclone Montha Dangerously Close To Andhra Coast': IMD Warns Of Landfall Near Kakinada With Gusty Winds Tonight; Residents Urged To Stay Alert

Cyclone Montha Dangerously Close To Andhra Coast | X

Kakinada, October 28: A social media post warning that “Cyclone Montha is dangerously close to the Andhra coast” has stirred concern among residents, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirms that the severe cyclonic storm (SCS) is rapidly approaching the state.

The post read, "#Montha is now dangerously close to the Andhra coast. People in low-lying areas near Kakinada, Machilipatnam, and Amalapuram should stay alert and follow official advisories. Stay safe everyone."

Cyclone Montha Latest Update

As of 2:30 pm (IST) on October 28, the Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) Montha continues to move north-northwestwards, now positioned about 70 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 150 km south-southeast of Kakinada, 250 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam and 480 km south-southwest of Gopalpur.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada this evening or tonight as a severe cyclonic storm, bringing maximum sustained winds of 90–100 km/h, gusting up to 110 km/h. Coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh are on high alert for heavy rains, strong winds, and possible storm surges.

Earlier Update On Storm

The IMD earlier said that as of 1:30 pm (IST) on October 28, the cyclone was positioned about 100 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 180 km south-southeast of Kakinada and 270 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam.

Cyclone Montha Landfall

According to IMD, Cyclone Montha is expected to make landfall near Kakinada this evening or tonight as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90–100 km/h, gusting up to 110 km/h. The system is moving north-northwestwards, bringing with it intense rainfall, high tidal waves, and strong winds along the Andhra coast.

Red Alerts Issued

Authorities have issued red alerts for low-lying and coastal regions, especially around Kakinada, Machilipatnam and Amalapuram, urging residents to stay indoors, avoid venturing out to sea and follow evacuation or safety advisories from local administrations. Disaster management teams have been deployed and fishermen have been strictly adviced not to venture into the sea.

Follow IMD & State Govt Advisories

Stay tuned for continuous updates as Cyclone Montha inches closer to the Andhra coast. People in the affected regions are urged to remain vigilant and follow IMD and state government advisories.