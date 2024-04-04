Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Robert Vadra Expresses Interest In Contesting From Amethi Seat Amid Congress' Suspense

PTI

Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, has expressed his interest in contesting the upcoming polls from Amethi, a significant political stronghold for the Gandhi family.

"I would prefer Amethi if I were to contest. It would be my first step in politics," Vadra stated on Thursday, emphasizing the sentiment that Amethi seeks representation from within the family.

Smriti Irani has been named as the BJP's candidate for the seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Irani previously caused a major upset in 2019 by defeating Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president, by a margin of approximately 55,000 votes.

The Congress party is yet to announce its contender against the Union Minister from Amethi. Despite Robert Vadra's willingness, speculation abound about Rahul Gandhi's participation in the elections, especially since he has already filed his nomination from Wayanad.

Congress Candidate Selection for Rae Bareli And Amethi Lok Sabha Seats

Meanwhile, the suspense surrounding the Congress party's candidate selection for the Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh has left supporters and political observers in a state of uncertainty.

Despite widespread speculation about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting from Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi from Amethi, the official announcement is still pending.

Party insiders suggest that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has received approval from the high command to enter the electoral arena, but a formal declaration is awaited.

The demand among party workers to nominate Priyanka Vadra has intensified in Rae Bareli, the traditional stronghold of the Gandhi family. The party's focus appears to be on retaining this bastion, particularly after setbacks in the 2019 general elections.

Political Dynamics In Rae Bareli

Sonia Gandhi's occasional absence from Rae Bareli in the past five years has led to conjecture about the family's commitment to the constituency. With Sonia Gandhi's transition to the Rajya Sabha, the urgency to secure the seat has heightened within the Congress ranks.

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are closely monitoring each other's candidate selection strategies for Rae Bareli. While Priyanka's potential candidacy looms large, the BJP is reportedly considering local stalwarts like Dinesh Pratap Singh and former SP MLA Dr. Manoj Pandey.

Congress Leaders' Reticence Amid Uncertainty

The reluctance of Congress leaders to engage with the public on candidate queries underscores the prevailing uncertainty. Party officials, who were active post-Rahul Gandhi’s Nyaya Yatra, now appear reticent, amid reports of dwindling office attendance.

Pradeep Singhal, Congress District President, acknowledged the mounting pressure for candidate announcements. "We are diligently working on it," he assured, indicating that clarity on the party's electoral picks could emerge soon.

The fifth phase of voting in Amethi and Rae Bareli is scheduled for May 20.