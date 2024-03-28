Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uncertainty Looms Over Rae Bareli And Amethi Seats As Congress Delays Candidate Announcement

File/ PTI

The bugle for the Lok Sabha elections has been sounded, yet a cloud of uncertainty hovers over Rae Bareli and Amethi constituencies considered traditional strongholds for the Congress party. Despite the completion of the nomination process for the first phase, candidates for these crucial constituencies are still shrouded in mystery.

Late on Wednesday evening, Congress announced four candidates from Uttar Pradesh, but once again, the names of Rae Bareli and Amethi were conspicuously absent from the list. This omission has left party workers and supporters in these areas disheartened and bewildered, with party officials adopting a cautious "wait and watch" stance.

Calls For Gandhi Family Candidacy In Rae Bareli & Amethi

Leaders from Amethi and Rae Bareli have held discussions with Priyanka Gandhi and other senior party figures, advocating for a candidate from the Gandhi family to contest in these constituencies.

A section of Congress leaders want Priyanka to contest from Rae Bareli after her mother Sonia Gandhi and present incumbent MP from Rae Bareli opted for Rajya Sabha rather than contesting Lok Sabha election.

Speculations abound, with suggestions that Varun Gandhi may emerge as a candidate from Amethi under the India Alliance banner, further fueled by recent developments following the completion of the nomination process in Pilibhit.

Varun Gandhi's Electoral Strategy

But, it is not clear that Varun would fall for this bait. His secretary Nawab Singh had yesterday claimed that Varun Gandhi will not contest the election from Pilibhit, but was silent on whether he would contest the election from Amethi or not.

A senior BJP leader however told FPJ that Varun was offered to contest from Rae Bareli but has refused.

Uncertainty Surrounding Amethi & Rae Bareli Candidate Choices

However, on the Congress front, the absence of discussion on Amethi and Rae Bareli candidates during the Congress's Central Election Committee meeting on Wednesday adds to the intrigue. “The strategy of Congress is not clear. It seems the leadership is caught in two minds whether or not Priyanka should contest or not,” said a senior Congress leader.

This is evident because despite brainstorming over 40 names for Lok Sabha seats across various states, these pivotal constituencies like Amethi and Rae Bareli were not discussed,” he said.

Central Election Committee Reconvenes Amid Star Campaigner Unveiling

The party's Central Election Committee is slated to reconvene another meeting on March 31 for further discussions.

Meanwhile, Congress has unveiled its list of star campaigners, including top leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi. Former Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh are also named as star campaigners for Madhya Pradesh.

With the announcement of four Congress candidates on Wednesday, attention turns to the remaining seats, particularly Amethi and Rae Bareli. As the electoral battle heats up, all eyes are on the unfolding developments in these critical constituencies, where the absence of candidate announcements continues to fuel speculation and anticipation.