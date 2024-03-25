Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Varun Gandhi's Vocal Criticism Costs Him Party Ticket

Varun Gandhi | PTI

Varun Gandhi's unapologetically outspoken nature has seemingly angered BJP leadership which denied ticket to him in 2024 elections as it is believed that his critiques of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies have ruffled feathers within the BJP ranks.

Known for never shying away from expressing his views, Gandhi's vocal opposition to the Modi government's farm policies, retirement scheme, and job schemes evidently did not sit well with party leadership. His sharp criticism found resonance with opposition voices, drawing attention to contentious issues.

Interestingly, the Samajwadi Party has expressed readiness to welcome Gandhi into its fold, offering him a potential seat. However, it remains to be seen whether Gandhi will accept the offer, given his ideological alignment and political allegiances.

Gandhi family's dominance in Pilibhit

For over three and a half decades, the Gandhi family has held sway over the Pilibhit parliamentary seat, marking a remarkable legacy in Indian politics. Former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi won the seat for first time in 1989 elections, thereafter won election from there for six times.

In 2009, the baton was passed to her son, Varun Gandhi, who successfully contested from Pilibhit. However, in the subsequent 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Varun Gandhi was shifted to Sultanpur while Maneka Gandhi contested from Pilibhit and won

The 2019 elections witnessed Varun Gandhi's return to the Pilibhit parliamentary seat, securing a resounding victory by a margin exceeding 2.5 lakh votes. This extended the Gandhi family's enduring dominance over the constituency.

What Varun wrote on his social media platform

· In December 2021, Varun Gandhi wrote on X, 'First of all, there is no government job. Still, if some opportunity arises, the paper gets leaked. 1.25 crore youth of Railway Group D are waiting for the result for 2 years. The situation of army recruitment is also the same. How long should the youth of India be patient?"

· After the withdrawal of three agricultural laws, Varun wrote a letter of thanks to PM Modi. In this he said, "I thank you for this announcement. More than 700 of our farmer brothers and sisters were martyred in this movement because they protested peacefully. If this decision had been taken earlier then all these innocent people would have died. Does not die."

· Wrote on Lakhimpur Kheri violence in October 2021, 'An attempt is being made to turn Lakhimpur Kheri into a Hindu vs Sikh fight. This is not only an immoral and false narrative but also dangerous to create these fault-lines and reopen wounds that took a generation to heal. There should be no political gain in this.

· While posting on X in May 2022, Varun wrote, '76 lakh government employees are on the path of agitation for the restoration of the old pension scheme which guarantees economic and social security in their old age. I consider this a just and humane demand.

· Varun Gandhi demanded pension in Agniveer Yojana. He wrote, "If Agniveer is not entitled to pension then the public representatives should not get pension too as they are also elected for 5 years. Why this dichotomy? I want to give up my pension. I am ready. Should we MLAs/MPs give up our pension?