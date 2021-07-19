Uttar Pradesh govt bans animal sacrifice at public places; prohibits gatherings of over 50 people on Bakri Eid

The Yogi Adityanath government on Monday issued fresh directives ahead of Bakri Eid, prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people at any place to celebrate the festival in Uttar Pradesh, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government also issued orders against animal sacrifice at public places in the state.

Charing a meeting with senior officials to review the COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed them to make all necessary arrangements in view of the festival, an official spokesperson said here.

In view of COVID, not more than 50 people should gather at any place at a given time for any event related to Bakri Eid, the official said.

It should also be ensured that no cow, camel or any other banned animal is sacrificed anywhere. Only designated places or private premises should be used for animal sacrifices, he said.

Special care should be taken for cleanliness, the official added. The festival is scheduled to be celebrated on July 21.

Earlier, the yearly Kanwar Yatra was cancelled in Uttar Pradesh in view of the Covid-19 situation. Organisers of the yatra announced their decision to cancel the annual event this year too in the wake of looming threat of third wave of pandemic.

The Supreme Court had on Friday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it by July 19 on whether it would reconsider its decision to hold a "symbolic" Kanwar Yatra in the state, saying the right to life is paramount. The apex court had said that the "Uttar Pradesh government cannot be allowed to hold Kanwar Yatra in view of COVID".

(With Inputs from PTI)