'Inappropriate': IMA condemns Kerala govt's decision to ease COVID restrictions on Bakri Eid

Country's top doctor body, Indian Medical Association (IMA) called Kerala government's decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions on the occasion of Eid al-Adha or Bakri Eid as 'unwarranted'.

IMA condemned the state government's order calling it 'inappropriate at this time of medical emergency'. The IMA further urged chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan led state government to withdraw the order with impending third wave of COVID-19 hanging above us.

In the view of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakri-Eid), Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced that shops in areas under triple lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 in the state will be allowed to remain open on July 19.



Besides, as per the orders issued by the government, a maximum of 40 persons will be allowed in worship places during the festival. "At least one dose vaccination is compulsory." the CM said.



Kerala on Saturday recorded 16,148 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection caseload to 31,46,981, while the toll rose to 15,269 with 114 more deaths. As many as 13,197 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 30,06,439, leaving 1,24,779 active cases, a state government release said.