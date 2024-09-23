Uttar Pradesh Government To Withhold Salaries Of State Employees Failing To Declare Property By September 30

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a strict directive regarding state employees who have not disclosed their movable and immovable property details. According to the new government order from Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, the salary of such employees, along with their Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO), will be withheld if they fail to submit their property declarations by the deadline of September 30.

The announcement emphasizes that all state employees are required to update their property details on the Manav Sampada portal, a government database designed for tracking employee records. The Chief Secretary's order also highlights that as of September 12, out of 844,374 state employees, only 719,807 had complied.

While the figures referenced in the government order are based on data collected by September 12, senior government sources have since confirmed that approximately 90 percent of the employees have now provided the required details as of September 22.

The new order clarifies that only those employees who submit their property details will receive their September salary. In a bid to enforce compliance, the government has also made DDOs accountable for ensuring that employees under their purview register their property information. “Should employees fail to meet the deadline, both their salary and that of their DDO will be withheld,” Government’s fresh order said.

The government has tasked heads of departments and offices with the responsibility of regularly reviewing property declarations at their respective levels. Should any technical issues arise, such as the details not reflecting on the portal, the concerned nodal officer must liaise with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to resolve the matter swiftly.

Furthermore, the order specifies that any exemptions granted to certain employees from disclosing their property details must also be recorded on the Manav Sampada portal, ensuring transparency across the board.

This hardline stance reflects the state’s growing emphasis on transparency and accountability among its workforce, reinforcing the need for regular and accurate declarations of assets by all state employees. With the September 30 deadline fast approaching, state employees face the ultimatum: comply or risk losing their pay for the month of September.