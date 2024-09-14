Gyanvapi Is 'Vishwanath' Itself, Not A Mosque: CM Yogi Adityanath Sparks Political Reactions; Visuals Surface

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a significant statement regarding the Gyanvapi issue, stating that although some refer to it as a mosque, Gyanvapi is in fact "Vishwanath" itself.

The CM was speaking at the inauguration of a seminar on Nath tradition at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University on Saturday. The two-day seminar, organized in collaboration with the Hindustani Academy, Prayagraj, aimed to highlight the Nath Panth’s role in fostering social harmony. Yogi Adityanath praised the inclusiveness of the Nath tradition, stating that it has always embraced all castes and communities.

Watch: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "....Today, People call Gyanvapi a mosque in other words, but Gyanvapi is actually 'Vishwanath'..." pic.twitter.com/TcHvkVAdqM — IANS (@ians_india) September 14, 2024

During his address, Yogi Adityanath emphasized the spiritual significance of Gyanvapi, calling it the embodiment of Lord Vishwanath. He highlighted the inclusive nature of the Nath tradition, which has always worked to unify people. He also referenced Guru Gorakhnath’s efforts to draw attention to national unity during his time. "The Ramcharitmanas brings society together; it is an integral part of our lives," he added.

The Chief Minister recounted a tale of Adi Shankaracharya’s encounter in Kashi, where Lord Vishwanath himself tested the sage. As per the legend, an ‘untouchable’ appeared before Shankaracharya while he was on his way for a holy dip in the Ganga at dawn. When Shankaracharya instinctively asked the man to move aside, the latter questioned him, “Who do you wish to move—this body or the Brahman (spirit) within? If the Brahman is truth, then it resides in me as well. Rejecting this would be rejecting the truth itself.” Realizing his mistake, Adi Shankaracharya asked who the man was, and he revealed himself to be Lord Vishwanath, the very deity Shankaracharya had come to Kashi to worship.

"This is the unfortunate reality today that some people call it a mosque," Yogi Adityanath remarked.

Political reaction:

The Gyanvapi issue has been the subject of a prolonged legal dispute, with the Hindu side claiming the mosque was built on the remains of a pre-existing temple, while the Muslim side has contested these assertions.

The Chief Minister’s statement quickly drew political reactions. The Samajwadi Party (SP) criticized Adityanath for making comments on a matter that is still sub judice. SP spokesperson Abbas Haidar stated, "It seems that Yogi Adityanath does not respect the court. The issue is pending in court, and as a constitutional oath-holder, it is unfortunate that he is making such divisive remarks for political gain."

In contrast, the BJP and some religious leaders voiced support for Adityanath’s statement. UP BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla pointed to historical and archaeological evidence supporting the claim that Gyanvapi is indeed a temple. "There is clear evidence that Gyanvapi is a temple," Shukla said.

Echoing this sentiment, Mahant Raju Das of Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi temple remarked, "It is only the ignorant who call Gyanvapi a mosque. Even a blind person touching the structure would recognize it as a temple."