UP: Varanasi Court Rejects Petition To Ban Namazis On Gyanvapi's Vyas Basement Roof, Refuses Repair Order

Gyanvapi Mosque | File

In a significant ruling on Friday, the Varanasi court dismissed a petition seeking a ban on the entry of Namazis on the roof of the Vyas basement at Gyanvapi.

The court also declined to order repairs for the basement, which the petitioners claimed was in a deteriorating condition.

However, the ongoing worship in the Vyas basement will continue as before, per the order issued by Civil Judge Senior Division Hitesh Agarwal.

The petition, filed by members of the Hindu side, demanded a prohibition on Namaz being offered on the roof of the Vyas basement, citing structural concerns.

The petitioners have now decided to challenge the decision in the district court, continuing their demand for repairs.

The Hindu side argued that the Vyas basement, an old structure, is in a weakened state, with its roof prone to water leakage and structural damage. They contended that the gathering of Namazis on the roof has further strained the fragile roof and pillars, warranting immediate repairs and restrictions on access to prevent further damage.

"The basement is fragile, and the roof is deteriorating due to the regular gatherings for Namaz. The safety of the structure is at risk," the Hindu petitioners stated, urging the court to intervene.

On the other hand, the Muslim side refuted these claims, asserting that the roof is structurally sound. "The roof is not weak, and it can safely support the people offering prayers. We have been offering Namaz on the roof for years without any incident," the Muslim representatives argued, adding that the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee ensures that Namazis observe proper conduct, including refraining from unnecessary movement on the roof.

Background of the Case

The petition was filed on December 16, 2023, by Nandiji Maharaj Virajman, represented by Akanksha Tiwari from Kanpur and other members of Lucknow Jan Udghosh Seva Sanstha, including Deepak Prakash Shukla, Amit Kumar, and Suvid Praveen from Lucknow. They requested the court to prohibit Namazis from accessing the roof and sought an order for the basement's repair.

The Vyas basement, located in the Gyanvapi complex, holds significant religious importance. On January 31, 2024, after being locked for 31 years, the basement was reopened on the orders of the Varanasi court. Following its reopening, idols were reinstated, and religious rituals, including Aarti of Ganesh and Lakshmi, were performed, marking the restoration of traditional worship in the space.

With the court's refusal to grant their demands, the Hindu petitioners plan to take the matter to the district court. Meanwhile, both communities continue to observe their respective religious practices within the premises, albeit under heightened scrutiny as legal battles over the Gyanvapi complex persist.