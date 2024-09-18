Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt To Establish UP’s First Semiconductor Park Near Noida International Airport

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Greater Noida: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is set to take a significant leap in the electronics manufacturing sector by establishing the state's first semiconductor park near the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, Greater Noida.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will spearhead the project, developing the park across Sectors 10 and 28. The park is designed to attract both domestic and global chip manufacturing companies, creating a vibrant hub for semiconductor production while generating substantial employment opportunities for Uttar Pradesh's youth.

Under the state's ambitious Semiconductor Policy, launched to encourage investment, the government offers substantial incentives, making Uttar Pradesh a lucrative destination for semiconductor manufacturers.

The semiconductor park will house two major clusters, with the first spanning 200 acres in Sector 10 and the second covering 125 acres in Sector 28. To support the park’s infrastructure, YEIDA has committed to establishing an 8 MLD water treatment plant and a 60 MLD sewage treatment plant.

“Strategically located just 4 kilometers from Noida International Airport, the park will offer logistical advantages to investors, enabling quick cargo transfers and easy access for both investors and buyers,” the government spokesman said.

He said the proposed Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS), already approved by the state government, will further enhance the park’s connectivity to key regions. A high-speed rail line between Delhi and Varanasi, with a stop at Noida Airport, is also on the horizon.

Incentives to Attract Global Investors

The Yogi government is actively pushing to create a robust semiconductor ecosystem by offering substantial incentives under its Semiconductor Policy. Investors setting up in the park will receive a 50% additional capital subsidy on top of the one offered by the Government of India.

Companies involved in compound semiconductors, silicon photonics, sensors, ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging), and OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing) are eligible for a 75% rebate on land purchases. Additionally, the policy offers a 100% exemption on electricity duty for 10 years and access to a dual grid network for reliable power supply.

Investors will also benefit from a 50% exemption on inter-state power purchase, transmission, and wheeling charges for 25 years, alongside a 100% exemption on stamp duty and registration fees. An annual interest subsidy of 5%, up to a maximum of Rs 7 crores, further sweetens the deal for prospective investors.