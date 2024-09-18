 Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt To Establish UP’s First Semiconductor Park Near Noida International Airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt To Establish UP’s First Semiconductor Park Near Noida International Airport

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt To Establish UP’s First Semiconductor Park Near Noida International Airport

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will spearhead the project, developing the park across Sectors 10 and 28. The park is designed to attract both domestic and global chip manufacturing companies, creating a vibrant hub for semiconductor production while generating substantial employment opportunities for Uttar Pradesh's youth.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Greater Noida: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is set to take a significant leap in the electronics manufacturing sector by establishing the state's first semiconductor park near the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, Greater Noida.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will spearhead the project, developing the park across Sectors 10 and 28. The park is designed to attract both domestic and global chip manufacturing companies, creating a vibrant hub for semiconductor production while generating substantial employment opportunities for Uttar Pradesh's youth.

Under the state's ambitious Semiconductor Policy, launched to encourage investment, the government offers substantial incentives, making Uttar Pradesh a lucrative destination for semiconductor manufacturers.

The semiconductor park will house two major clusters, with the first spanning 200 acres in Sector 10 and the second covering 125 acres in Sector 28. To support the park’s infrastructure, YEIDA has committed to establishing an 8 MLD water treatment plant and a 60 MLD sewage treatment plant.

FPJ Shorts
The Sodhani Academy Of Fintech Enablers IPO: ₹6.12 Crore Public Subscribed Over 438 Times; NIIs Bid Over 500x
The Sodhani Academy Of Fintech Enablers IPO: ₹6.12 Crore Public Subscribed Over 438 Times; NIIs Bid Over 500x
French National Assembly Approves LFI’s Impeachment Resolution Against President Macron; Challenges Loom
French National Assembly Approves LFI’s Impeachment Resolution Against President Macron; Challenges Loom
Rajasthan RSMSSB CET 2024: Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow; Know How To Download & More
Rajasthan RSMSSB CET 2024: Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow; Know How To Download & More
Rahul Bose Reveals He Would Never Get Lead Role In Big-Budget Films: 'They Would Cast The Stars, Why Me?'
Rahul Bose Reveals He Would Never Get Lead Role In Big-Budget Films: 'They Would Cast The Stars, Why Me?'

“Strategically located just 4 kilometers from Noida International Airport, the park will offer logistical advantages to investors, enabling quick cargo transfers and easy access for both investors and buyers,” the government spokesman said.

He said the proposed Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS), already approved by the state government, will further enhance the park’s connectivity to key regions. A high-speed rail line between Delhi and Varanasi, with a stop at Noida Airport, is also on the horizon.

Incentives to Attract Global Investors

The Yogi government is actively pushing to create a robust semiconductor ecosystem by offering substantial incentives under its Semiconductor Policy. Investors setting up in the park will receive a 50% additional capital subsidy on top of the one offered by the Government of India.

Companies involved in compound semiconductors, silicon photonics, sensors, ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging), and OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing) are eligible for a 75% rebate on land purchases. Additionally, the policy offers a 100% exemption on electricity duty for 10 years and access to a dual grid network for reliable power supply.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: BSP Chief Mayawati Criticizes Increasing Bulldozer Action In State, Calls For...
article-image

Investors will also benefit from a 50% exemption on inter-state power purchase, transmission, and wheeling charges for 25 years, alongside a 100% exemption on stamp duty and registration fees. An annual interest subsidy of 5%, up to a maximum of Rs 7 crores, further sweetens the deal for prospective investors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt To Establish UP’s First Semiconductor Park Near Noida...

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt To Establish UP’s First Semiconductor Park Near Noida...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 18, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 18, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 'MSP Guarantee, ₹6K Pensions, Cheaper LPG, Caste Survey' Promised...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 'MSP Guarantee, ₹6K Pensions, Cheaper LPG, Caste Survey' Promised...

Video: Woman Beaten With Sticks By Men In Broad Daylight Over Property Dispute In West Bengal’s...

Video: Woman Beaten With Sticks By Men In Broad Daylight Over Property Dispute In West Bengal’s...

'They Don't Want Regional Parties To Exist...': Owaisi Hits Out At BJP Over 'One Nation, One...

'They Don't Want Regional Parties To Exist...': Owaisi Hits Out At BJP Over 'One Nation, One...