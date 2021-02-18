Uttar Pradesh: Fiance hangs self after stabbing 21-year-old fiancee to death

Lucknow: A 21-year-old woman, who was stabbed by her fiancé on Wednesday succumbed to her injuries on Thursday in Jhansi Medical College.

After attacking the woman, identified as Jyoti, her fiancé Devendra (22) committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Rath area in Jhansi district. Both were engaged and about to get married.

The Station House Officer Rath Police Station R.C. Tripathi said that the woman was admitted to the Jhansi Medical College in critical condition on Wednesday. “She succumbed to injuries on Thursday,” he said.

The Police said that Jyoti had called Devendra for some discussion related to their marriage. A heated argument took place between the two during discussion. Agitated over her arguments, Devendra whipped out a knife and stabbed her in a fit of rage. Later, he realized his mistake and committed suicide by hanging himself