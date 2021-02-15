Mumbai: Actor commits suicide, blames his wife on Facebook

Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar, who was seen alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni and Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari, allegedly committed suicide on Monday in Goregaon (W). The police said that prima facie it seems that he was inebriated at the time of incident. The Goregaon Police have recorded an Accidental Death Report in the matter and have sent his body for autopsy.

Police said that Nahar had penned a suicide note on his Facebook page at around 5pm on Monday, in which he had mentioned personal problems with his wife and blamed her mother for allegedly never understanding him. Nahar was allegedly drinking alcohol during the day, while his wife was in the house. When Kachan knocked on the door repeatedly, Nahar didnt answer, after which she approached neigbours, carpenter to break the door open. When the door was finally opened, Nahar was found unconscious in the bedroom with ligature marks on his neck. Nahar's wife Kanchan rushed him to a hospital, but the hospital allegedly refused to admit him. An hour later when Nahar was rushed to another hospital, he was pronounced dead before arrival.

In the suicide note that Nahar penned on a Facebook post, he mentioned that his wife Kanchan is 'hyper' and immature, while he is soft spoken, which often led to fights, said an officer.

While police have sent his body for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death, they are also trying to piece together the sequence of events that led to the incident.