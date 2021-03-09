Uttar Pradesh: Farmer demands DNA test of buffalo to settle ownership dispute

Lucknow: Even as the police are yet to find a missing rare breed African parrot, a farmer has demanded DNA test to settle the ownership dispute of a male buffalo (bull) which got missing last year but the owner has traced it a few days ago.

In a complaint to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Chadrapal, a farmer residing in Jhinjhana village, Ahmedgarh in Shamli District, has stated that a male buffalo, owned by him, was stolen in August 2020. He had lodged an FIR then but the police could not trace his stolen bull.

A few days back, the farmer went to Beenpur village under Gangoh block in Saharanpur district where he traced his missing male buffalo at the residence of another farmer Satyaveer Singh.

Chandrapal informed the police about finding the bull at the residence of Satyaveer Singh. A police team went to Beenpur village along with Chandrapal to recover the bull and hand it over to the farmer.

But Satyveer Singh claimed male buffalo was with him for the past many years. The Pradhan of Beenpur and villagers also supported Satyaveer’s claims and asked for ownership proof from Chandrapal. Both the owners indulged in a spat while disputing each other’s ownership. Seeing the situation might create law and order problems in the village, the police team left and returned empty handed.