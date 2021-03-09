Uttar Pradesh: Government school students up to Class VIII to be promoted without exams

Lucknow: Taking a cue from other states, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to promote students of Classes I to VIII studying in government schools without holding yearly examinations.

Students studying in Classes 9 and 11 will however have to appear in yearly examinations to get promoted to the next class. The schedule for the UP Board examinations for Classes X and XII has already been announced.

Classes of Primary, Secondary and Higher education were suspended in March last year due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. While classes for IX to XIII were started again in November last year, schools were allowed to be reopened for Classes V to VIII on February 9. Primary schools were reopened after almost a year on March 1.

After the Chief Minister’s directive, the Primary Education and Secondary Education Boards have announced that they will not hold the yearly examinations for Classes 1 to VIII for the 2020-2021 session. Students will be promoted through an assessment of their past performance and their classroom activities.

Parents of students, who were worried about the future of their wards, have welcomed the decision of the state government. "Schools remained closed for over 10 months, it was not possible for school management as well as our children to cover the course in just one or two months to clear exams," said Pradeep Kumar, father of a Class VI student