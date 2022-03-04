Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Probe against Abbas Ansari for controversial statement at Mau public rally

Additional Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, has ordered a probe against Abbas Ansari, son of jailed don turned politician Mukhtar Ansari for his controversial statement at a public rally in Mau.

Ansari said that if Samajwadi Party (SP) and its alliance government is formed in Uttar Pradesh, he has asked the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav not to transfer the government official for the next six months as he would do their 'Hisab Kitab.' He said, "I recently met Akhilesh Yadav and have told him that if the SP and alliance win the UP election 2022, he should not transfer the government officials for six months as their 'Hisab Kitab' would be done." The Director-General of Police (DGP) office took cognizance of the statement after which ADG Kumar probed the video and has ordered legal action against Ansari.

Ansari is contesting from Mau Sadar constituency in Uttar Pradesh elections as a candidate of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of the SP.

Mau Sadar will go to the polls on March 7 in the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 12:33 PM IST