Uttar Pradesh: Discontent farmers threaten to push Global Investors Summit off track | Image credit: UPSIDA (Representative)

Lucknow: The much hyped Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Uttar Pradesh is likely to face the wrath of farmers.

Demanding announcement of cane rates, payment of dues, guarantee of minimum support price and other demands, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) has decided to oppose the GIS scheduled to be held in Lucknow this week. The BKU has announced that it would block roads making it difficult for the guests at GIS to reach the venue.

Reasons of protest

BKU spokesperson Alok Verma said that the government had promised to help farmers double their income. However, it has not provided any data on whether farmers’ incomes have doubled or they are moving away from agriculture because of mounting losses. Raising the issue of non-payment of cane dues, no announcement of sugar cane prices for the current season, no free electricity for irrigation and no hike in circle rates since 2015, Verma said, those are the reasons that prompted the protest.

He said the Union Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal had during the farmers’ movement promised to fix a fair MSP but till date nothing has been done. He also said though the government had promised free electricity to farmers, it is now installing meters on tube wells. He highlighted the UP farmers’ plight due to non-availability of fertilizers and crops destroyed by stray cattle. The state government has even prohibited the use of tractors on the roads.

Citing another reason for the agitation, the BKU spokesperson said circle rates have not been revised since 2015 and the development authority as well as municipal corporation has been acquiring their land.