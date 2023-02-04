Yogi government plans drone show to present glimpse of modern UP during the upcoming Global Investor Summit in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: To give viewers a glimpse of a modern and transforming Uttar Pradesh, the state government has planned a number of cultural events, including a spectacular drone show at the Global Investor Summit to be held from February 10-12 in Lucknow.

As many as 600 drones will illuminate the entire venue of Vrindavan Yojana in Lucknow to greet the delegates.

A separate gallery to watch the drone show

As per the instructions issued by Chief Minister Yogi, elaborate preparations are being made to welcome and facilitate the guests at the tent city of Vrindavan Yojana and the drone show is part of it.

A separate gallery will be constructed to accommodate delegates to watch the drone show.

Aims to attract investment to manufacture drone in the state

In the three-day long event, a separate session will be held to showcase drone technology to attract investment in this sector. The Yogi government has released its drone policy, offering rebates and concessions to those investing in this field in the state.

Zero Emission Golf carts

Besides this, Zero Emission Golf carts will be used for transportation at the venue. These golf carts are battery-powered, and several charging points have been installed to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted commute during the event.

The state government has invited top corporate leaders from India and abroad to attend the event. It had earlier fixed a target of Rs 10 lakh crore for the GIS which was revised to Rs 17 lakh crore seeing the response from the investors.

