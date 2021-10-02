Uttar Pradesh: Demand for 'Hindu Rashtra' unfinished, Paramhans Acharya Maharaj to take 'jal samadhi' today

Seet Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj recently had urged the Centre to declare India as a 'Hindu Rashtra' by October 2 and said that he would take Jal Samadhi in the Saryu river if his demands are not met. On Friday he held a "Hindu Sanatan Dharm" meeting where the representatives from 29 states came together for a discussion on 'Hindu Rashtra'.

Reports said the Uttar Pradesh government put Paramhans Acharya under house arrest to stop him from going to the Sarayu, but according to a video that is now viral, the seer now claims that he will take Jal Samadhi by immersing his nose in the Sarayu water that he had already arranged for, he said showing a white water can in the video. Jal Samadhi is choosing to end life by immersing in water.

On September 28, Paramhans Acharya Maharaj demanded that apart from declaring Hindu Rashtra, the Centre should also terminate the nationality of Muslims and Christians.

Earlier, Paramhans Acharya Maharaj took a 15-day long fast with the same demand and had also wanted to self-immolate in a pyre. On both occasions, he was prevented after the intervention of the administration.

Earlier this week, Mahant Acharya demanded the Centre to declare India as 'Hindu Rashtra' or else he would take 'Jal Samadhi'. "I demand that India should be declared a 'Hindu Rashtra' by Oct 2 or else I'll take Jal Samadhi in river Sarayu," he said.

Speaking further Acharya said, "If the government ignores my demands, it is fixed for me to take 'Jal Samadhi' then." "Initially I was alone now more than 50 crores 'Rashtra Premi' are in our support," he added. Chetan Kakkad, a representative of 'Hindu Rashtra' from Punjab said, he is supporting Paramhans Acharya and his 15 lakh followers.

"I am here to support Paramhans Acharya in support to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra'. There are 15 lakh influencers from 15 states in our support," he said.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 05:06 PM IST