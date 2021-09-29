Uttar Pradesh: Cops kill trader inside hotel room at Gorakhpur, Priyanka Gandhi meets family members of deceased

Lucknow: In a bizarre incident at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, police killed a young trader during surprise check of a hotel on Tuesday evening. The Kanpur based young trader Manish Gupta had gone to Gorkahpur, constituency of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with friends where he stayed in a hotel near Ramgarh Talab area. Peeved over the incident the wife and other family members refused to cremate the body of trader till strict action is being taken against the guilty policemen. The family members of the deceased demanded Rs 50 lakh as compensation and arrest of guilty policemen. A video also went viral on Wednesday in which the top officials have been asking the family members of deceased traders not to lodge FIR in the case. The body of traders was brought to Kanpur from Gorakhpur on late Wednesday evening after postmortem. Taking a serious note of the incident the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gorakhpur, Vipin Tada has suspended six policemen including an inspector and in charge of police outpost. The SP North in Gorakhpur has been asked to investigate the matter.

The incident occurred at Krishna Guest house in Ramgarh Talab area at Gorakhpur city where a property dealer Manish Gupta was staying with his friends. According to his friend on Tuesday evening, few policemen reached at the guesthouse room and started search. When confronted and asked about the reason behind the search, the policemen thrashed Manish badly. The friends accompanying him alleged that Manish died due to injuries suffered during the trashing by police. According to them Manish was sleeping when policemen wake him up and asked for identity proof. When asked about the reason, the policemen started beating him up badly which caused serious injuries and took his life. However, police officials denied and said that Manish stumbled and had fallen on ground, which caused head injury. They cited the postmortem report that says the cause of death is head injury.

Meanwhile the brutal killing of young trader has sent shockwave in the entire state and opposition parties have been accusing Yogi Government of failing to control the law and order situation. Congress general secretary and in charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi which is visiting state these days , spoke to the family members of deceased traders and consoled them. She assured them of all help and said that police in the Yogi government has been taking soft stand on criminal and torturing common men. The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too has cornered CM Yogi on the incident occurred in Gorakhpur. He said that people are not safe in UP inside their rooms as police may kill them. A delegation of Saamjwadi Party would reach Kanpur on Thursday to meet the family members of the deceased trader.

Traders all across the state too vent ire against the brutal killing of youth in Gorakhpur and demanded termination as well as arrest of guilty policemen. The traders association in Gorakhpur submitted a memorandum to the administration in this regard demanding judicial enquiry.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10:19 PM IST