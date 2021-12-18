Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath orders probe over fake COVID-19 vaccine certificate with names 'Amit Sha', 'Pushyu Goyal'

Covid-19 vaccine certificates bearing fudged names of politicians were found at Uttar Pradesh. Suspecting something fishing authorities have been asked to investigate the matter.

The vaccination certificate projected names similar to the very known Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, the paper read, "Amit Sha", "Om Birla", "Niten Gadkari" and "Pushyu Goyal."

According to India Today, in the "fake" vaccine certificate, Amit Sha's age is mentioned to be 33 years and that of Niten Gadkari is said to be 30 years. Pushyu Goyal's age is listed as 37 years, while Om Birla's age is noted as 26 years. These certificates show that these people were vaccinated with the first dose on December 12 at Sarsainawar CHC 1 in Etawah, and the date for the second dose has been fixed between March 5, 2022, and April 3, 2022.

It was noted that when asked about the matter, the Community Health Center (CHC) in-charge said "our ID was hacked on December 12and we have written a letter demanding to close this ID".

CMO Dr Bhagwan Das Bhiroria said India Today that the matter appears to be someone's conspiracy. "The names of the Union ministers have been deliberately used. For this, a high-level investigation team has been formed. This fraud will also be exposed soon."

