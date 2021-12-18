Uttar Pradesh: I've no black money, says SP leader Rajeev Rai as I-T dept raids Akhilesh Yadav's close aide's house

The income tax department on Saturday conducted searches at premises of Samajwadi Party leader Rajeev Rai, who is also a close aide of Akhilesh Yadav. According to department sources, several raids were being conducted at various places in Uttar Pradesh.

"This is IT dept. I've no criminal background or black money. I help people & Govt didn't like it. This is a result of that. If you do anything, they'll make a video, register an FIR, you'll fight a case unnecessarily. There is no use let procedure complete", Rai told ANI.

The raid has been going on since 7 am at the residence of Rai at Sahadatpura of Mau district.

On learning of the raids, SP workers gathered outside Rai’s residence and raised an outcry. Police have been posted to maintain law and order and keep the situation under control.



Apart from Rajiv Rai in Mau, the premises of RCL Group promoter Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri and Jainendra Yadav in Lucknow were also raided. Both men are said to be close to SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 11:17 AM IST