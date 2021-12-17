'They made UP number 1 in custodial deaths, hunger index, farmer suicides': Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked BJP over thier claim in top position of UP in various areas. He said in in Raebareli, "Those who claim to make UP number 1 have actually taken it to the top position in custodial deaths, hunger index, farmer suicides, in selling public enterprises & banks, & in burying live cows. Can anyone imaging that live cows can be buried?"

He further asked, "In which areas UP is on the number one position? In UP, there is no ease of doing business but ease of doing crime. Look at the condition of roads. If you smash a coconut on a newly-built road for inauguration, the coconut won't break, the road would break."

he also said, "This Govt has totally failed. People will not rest till they throw out the Uttar Pradesh engine of the double-engine Govt. I am very sure that BJP would be wiped out of Uttar Pradesh in upcoming Assembly elections."

When asked about Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the minister MoS Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni, he said "Minister should be suspended by the Government. The chief minister should tell when he would take his favorite bulldozer to Lakhimpur Kheri."

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 01:49 PM IST