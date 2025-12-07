 Uttar Pradesh: Choking On Toffee Claims Life Of 2-Year-Old In Bijnor, Family Devastated
A 2-year-old boy from Chak Govardhan village in Bijnor, UP, died after a toffee got stuck in his windpipe, causing suffocation. He was brought to Nehatour Community Health Centre but was declared dead on arrival. Doctors cautioned that small children should not be given items like toffees, peanuts or grapes due to choking risks. The family tried to save him but couldn’t remove the toffee in time.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: Choking On Toffee Claims Life Of 2-Year-Old In Bijnor, Family Devastated | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bijnor (UP): A two-year-old boy has died here after a toffee got stuck in his windpipe, health officials said on Sunday.

The child, Shafej from Chak Govardhan village in Bijnor district, was brought to Nehatour Community Health Centre on Saturday evening, said Dr Ashish Kumar Arya, the in-charge of the facility.

He said the boy arrived dead as the toffee blocked his airway, causing suffocation.

Dr Arya cautioned that small children should not be given items such as toffees, peanuts or grapes because they can easily cause choking.

The child's father, Shamshad, said Shafej used to eat toffees before as well, but this time it got stuck in his throat.

Despite the family's frantic attempts to save the child, they failed to remove it from his throat, he said.

