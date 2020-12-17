Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA Birjbhushan Rajput returns security to mark protest against police inaction

Lucknow: A legislator from the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has returned his security to mark his protest against the alleged inaction of the Mahoba police.

In a letter written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 15 December, MLA Birjbhushan Rajput alleged, “I bring to your notice that my car was attacked by assailants through bullets and canes for which I had registered an FIR on 13 December at Charkhari, Mahoba. Three days have passed but the police have not arrested a single person which has pained me to the core. I condemn the style of working of the police. Hence, I am hereby returning 2+1 security provided to me.”

“When an elected representative is treated like this, one can understand the plight of the common man,” the Charkhari (Mahoba) MLA writes as a “note” in the letter.

The copy of the letter was marked to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other top BJP leaders.

Police officials however claimed that there was no truth in the MLA’s allegations.

The MLA, whose nickname is Guddu Bhaiya, is the same man who had threatened a Muslim vegetable vendor in Lucknow during the lockdown asking him to never come in his lane.