Ayodhya: Dhannipur Mosque's foundation stone to be laid on Republic Day

The construction work on the five-acre land in Ayodhya's outskirts allotted to the Sunni Waqf Board by the Supreme Court is likely to commence on January 26 next year, said members of the Indo-Islamic Culture Foundation Trust.

Athar Hussain, the spokesperson of the Indo-Islamic Culture Foundation (IICF) said, “The foundation of the mosque will be laid on Republic Day, subject to the approval of the design by the Ayodhya civic body.”

Hussain said that the mosque will be named Dhannipur Mosque and there will be no mention of Babur or anything related to him in the mosque. The complex will house a hospital and a library as well.

“The Trust will disclose the final design of the mosque complex will on December 19 in a press conference. All preparations for its construction have begun,” he said.