Blueprint for Ayodhya's Dhannipur mosque ready; 2,000 people will be able to offer namaz at once

The basic blueprint of the mosque in Ayodhya's Dhannipur is ready and around 2,000 people will be able to offer namaz once when it is completed.
According to a report by India Today, the Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust has designed the blueprint for the new mosque which will be built on the land given to the Sunni Waqf Board in lieu of the demolished shrine.
The Trust had given the responsibility of designing the mosque, a hospital, an Indo-Islamic research centre, and a community kitchen on this land to Jamia Millia Islamia's Professor S.M. Akhtar who is the chairman of the department of architecture.
As per the report, the design of the mosque, which is to be built on about 15,000 sqft land, is ready. The mosque has been given a modern look and the shape of the building is oval, while the roof will be a dome and transparent.
The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board has formed the IICF, a trust, for the construction of the mosque on a five-acre plot. The state government has allotted the five-acre plot in Ayodhya's Dhannipur for the construction of the mosque on the directive of the apex court.
After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court, on November 9 last year, ruled in favour of the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.
