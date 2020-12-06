Blueprint for Ayodhya's Dhannipur mosque ready; 2,000 people will be able to offer namaz at once

The basic blueprint of the mosque in Ayodhya's Dhannipur is ready and around 2,000 people will be able to offer namaz once when it is completed.

According to a report by India Today, the Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust has designed the blueprint for the new mosque which will be built on the land given to the Sunni Waqf Board in lieu of the demolished shrine.

The Trust had given the responsibility of designing the mosque, a hospital, an Indo-Islamic research centre, and a community kitchen on this land to Jamia Millia Islamia's Professor S.M. Akhtar who is the chairman of the department of architecture.