Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022: AAP adopts Delhi formula, promises free electricity up to 300 units

Lucknow: Taking a lead over others in terms of declaring candidates for the assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has now decided to adopt Delhi formula to woo voters of Uttar Pradesh. AAP has promised free electricity up to 300 units per month for consumers in UP besides waiving arrears. It has also promised to provide free electricity to farmers across the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia announced in Lucknow on Thursday that if voted to power in UP, his party would provide free electricity up to 300 units to all. AAP is currently taking out 'Tiranga Yatra' in UP and Sisodia along with other leaders are leading it. He said that those getting exaggerated power bills in UP need not worry, as it would become meaningless once AAP is voted to power. Sisodia said that within 24 hours of assuming office, the AAP government would issue orders regarding free electricity and waiver of power dues.

The AAP leader said that people in UP are annoyed due to exaggerated electricity bills while in the neighboring Delhi the bills are almost nil. He said that with power of vote the people of UP would get facilities like Delhi.

Delhi Dy CM said that there are 38 lakh households in UP that have been given exaggerated electricity bills by the Yogi government. Now the UP government is treating them like criminals. He said that the farmers of UP are a wretched lot as the Yogi government has not increased the rates of their produce. Instead, it has increased the tariff on tube wells. Sisodia said that soon after forming government in UP, AAP would issue orders giving free electricity to all the farmers. Citing example of Aligarh farmer, Ramji Lal, AAP leader said that he was forced to commit suicide after getting electricity bill of Rs 1.5 lakh. He said that authorities are insulting farmers as they are unable to pay the hefty electricity bills.

It may be mentioned that a day before the AAP had released its first list of 100 candidates for the UP Polls. Of these 100 candidates maximum 35 belonged to backward class, 20 Brahmins, 16 Dalit and 5 Muslims. According to the UP in charge of AAP, Sanjay Singh, the candidates have begun campaigning in their respective areas. The Tiranga Yatra of AAP would go in each of the 403 assembly segments of UP.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 05:40 PM IST