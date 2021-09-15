AAP releases list of 100 candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

Lucknow: Taking lead over others, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released its first list of 100 candidates for the coming assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh.

The state units of AAP released this list after approval of party MP and UP in charge Sanjay Singh. AAP has announced candidates for 100 seats of 43 districts and these include few leaders from other parties who had recently joined it. Among these are former senior congress leader Nadeem Ashraf Jaysee and Rajeev Buxi. Names on all the seats in the state capital of Lucknow has been announced.

In the list of 100 candidates released by AAP on Wednesday, maximum tickets have been given to Brahmin community. While 14 tickets have been given to Brahmins, only four Muslims could make it in the first list.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh while releasing this list said that these candidates would begin campaign in their respective areas with immediate effect. The AAP is currently taking out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in UP and it would go to all these 100 assembly seats. Singh said that these 100 candidates were already toiling hard in their constituencies and now senior party leaders would join the campaign with them.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 09:15 PM IST