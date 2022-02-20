Uttar Pradesh: Amidst assembly polls, BJP Yuva Morcha worker killed in Hathras

While third phase of voting for assembly elections took place in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, a 25-year-old BJP worker was killed in the state's Hathras district. According to India Today report, The deceased has been identified as one Krishna Yadav, a general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Local police first received information about the murder around 2.30 pm on Sunday.

Krishna Yadav was shot inside his home in Gausganj Mohalla area of Sikandra Rao assembly constituency. Relatives rushed the 25-year-old to the trauma centre in Aligarh where he was declared dead on arrival.

Yadav's sister said that he suffered a bullet injury to the head.

Hathras police in a statement said spots of blood were found on the first floor of Yadav's residence. A homemade pistol and an empty cartridge have also been recovered from the scene of the crime, the police added.

Krishna Yadav's residence is not far from the GS Hindu Inter College polling station where votes were cast in the third phase earlier today.

Ever since the news of Krishna Yadav's murder spread, the atmosphere in Sikandra Rao constituency has been tense.

"Post-mortem will be conducted at the Hathras hospital," Resham Pal said, adding that Krishna Yadav was a worker of both the BJP Yuva Morcha and the Hindu Yuva Vahini.

Meanwhile, over 57 per cent voting was recorded till 5 pm on Sunday in 59 assembly constituencies in the third phase of the elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Polling started at 7 am and continued till 6 pm.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the polling percentage in these districts was 62.21 per cent, the EC said.

