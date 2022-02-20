UP elections 2022: BJP is going to be eliminated, Uttar Pradesh farmers won’t forgive them, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that BJP will be eliminated from Uttar Pradesh and claimed that SP will hit a century in the first two phases.

After casting his vote at a polling booth in Saifai, Akhilesh Yadav said: "BJP going to be eliminated. Farmers of Uttar Pradesh won't forgive them. We have hit a century in the first two phases and even in this phase SP and alliance would be ahead of everyone else."

He slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Akhilesh Yadav, citing the incident where a woman constable was kidnapped and found dead in the drain, alleged that women were most unsafe in Uttar Pradesh, reported ANI.

"A businessman's son was kidnapped in Agra and killed days later. Was the UP CM sleeping? Will he be able to fix responsibility and punish the culprit? He could not even join the expressway in Gorakhpur. Baba CM does not want to do or see any good," Akhilesh Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Yadav further slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for sharing fake pictures for showing development in the state.

Akhilesh Yadav is fighting his first assembly elections from the Karhal seat. He along with his wife Dimple Yadav cast their votes at polling in Jaswantnagar.

Yadav is contesting from Karhal constituency while the BJP has pitted Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice Satya Pal Singh Baghel against the SP chief.

In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray.

Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

Subsequent phases are taking place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:08 PM IST