Uttar Pradesh: Amid shortage of oxygen, a good Samaritan offers oxygen cylinder refill at Rs 1 for Covid-19 patients

Lucknow: Amid acute shortage of oxygen cylinders and death of several patients due to lack of oxygen in Uttar Pradesh, there is a good Samaritan in Hamirpur district in Bundelkhand who is refilling oxygen cylinders at a cost of only Rs 1 for the treatment of coronavirus positive patients.

Manoj Gupta, owner of Rimjhim Ispat Factory in Sumerpur Industrial Area in Hamirpur, has so far refilled over 1,000 oxygen cylinders for Rs 1 only in his bottling plant to save the lives of hundreds of coronavirus positive patients.

People from Jhansi, Banda, Lalitpur, Kanpur, Orai and several other districts are making a beeline at his oxygen bottling plant to get a refill at Rs 1 only for their dear and near ones suffering from deadly coronavirus, which has so far claimed over 10,500 lives in the state.

Unable to see a large number of covid-19 positive patients suffering and dying due to acute shortage of oxygen in the state, Gupta announced to offer refilling of oxygen cylinders at Rs1 only for coronavirus positive patients. His bottling plant has a capacity of refilling 1000 oxygen cylinders per day.

Gupta’s announcement did not surprise his family members. For, they were witness to his sufferings when he himself was struck by the deadly virus last year after the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic.

“I understand the pain and trauma of covid-19 positive patients and their relatives after going through a similar ordeal last year. This is the least I can do just to thank God for saving my life,” says Gupta with tears rolling down from his eyes.