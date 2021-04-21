COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: Govt announces 28-day paid leave to covid positive government and private employees

Lucknow: In a bid to give relief to covid positive patients, working in government and private organizations, the Yogi Adityanath government has announced 28-day paid leave for them.

Last year also, the state government had issued an order in this regard after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Uttar Pradesh.

The order was issued again on Wednesday directing all government departments and private organizations to pay 28 day paid leave to their covid positive employees.

As per the government order, all organizations, government or private, having more than 10 employees on their rolls will have to set up a Covid-19 Help Desk and provide 28 days salaries to their covid positive employees.