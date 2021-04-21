Uttar Pradesh: Amid Panchayat polls, two killed after consuming hooch in Bulandshahr district

Lucknow: In yet another hooch tragedy in Uttar Pradesh during three-tier Panchayat polls, two persons were killed after consuming spurious liquor while another was battling for life in the hospital in Bulandshahr district.

The incident was reported from Chapraval village under Gulawathi Police Station in Bulandshahr district. The police said that three villagers bought liquor from a local vendor and consumed it. Their condition started deteriorating when they reached home at night.

Family members rushed them to the hospital. While Amzad (45) and Neetu (36) died on the way to hospital, Raj Kumar (45) is battling for life in the hospital. The District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar and SSP Bharati Singh rushed to the village and ordered a probe into the hooch related deaths.

Villagers claimed that a candidate for Gram Pradhan had made available the liquor to the three while others claimed that they bought on their own from the local vendor.

The police have registered a case and sealed the country-made liquor shop in the village. The owner fled the village after the incident. Bodies have been sent for the post mortem examination.

“We are awaiting a post mortem report to confirm the cause of death. Investigations are on and efforts are being made to arrest the owner of the liquor shop in the village,” said the SSP.