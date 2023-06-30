Uttar Pradesh: Agitated Supporters of Bhim Army Chief Demand Action Following Attack

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad (C) | Image: ANI

Lucknow: Agitated supporters of Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Ravan staged protests in almost all the districts of Uttar Pradesh demanding action against those who attacked their leader.

Bhim Army Chief and firebrand Dalit leader Chandra Shekhar Ravan was attacked at Deoband in Saharanpur district on Wednesday. Few miscreants had opened fire at the convoy of Ravan on Wednesday afternoon while he was going to attend a party programme in Deoband. The Bhim Army Chief was admitted in the hospital at Saharanpur from where he was discharged on Thursday after treatment. After being discharged from hospital, Chandrasekhar said that there should be proper enquiry into this incident of attack. He said that there could be greater conspiracy to eliminate him which needs to be probed.

Appeals supporters to maintain calm

Appealing to his supporters to maintain calm, Bhim Army chief said that the attack, it seems, was well planned and the assailants are yet to be arrested. He said that the UP Chief Minister has yet not condemned the attack and police are yet to swing into action. He said that despite repeated requests his security was not beefed by the administration. International wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik reached Saharanpur hospital to see injured Bhim Army Chief on Thursday. A delegation of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) also visited the hospital to meet Chandrasekhar.

Meanwhile in most of the districts of UP, Bhim Army workers staged massive protests demanding arrest of the assailants and security to their leader. The Bhim Army secretary threatened to launch a nationwide stir if the assailants are not arrested soon. The supporters of Chandrasekhar handed over memorandums to District Magistrates demanding Z plus security for their leader.