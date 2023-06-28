'My People Identified Them': Chandrashekhar Azad After Being Shot At By Assailants In UP's Saharanpur (WATCH)

Saharanpur: In a disturbing incident, Chandrashekhar Azad, the Chief and National President of the Bhim Army, was shot at by unidentified men on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

As per news reports, he was rushed to a nearby hospital. The attack took place on Wednesday when Azad was attending a public event in Deoband. Suddenly, a group of assailants arrived in a car with a Haryana license plate and indiscriminately fired at Azad, resulting in injuries to him.

"I don't remember well but my people identified them. Their car went towards Saharanpur. We took a U-Turn. Five of us, including my younger brother, were in the car when the incident occurred..," said Aazad after the incident while he was in the hospital.

Watch the video here:

“The convoy of Chandrashekhar Azad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment. Police is investigating the matter,” SSP Dr Vipin Tada told news agency ANI.

At the time of the attack the Azad was travelling in a Toyota Fortuner. The vehicle bore bullet marks on both the seat and the door. As per news reports, the attackers approached Azad's car from behind and fired four rounds.

As soon as the news spread, people started reacting to the incident on Twitter. One of the Twitter users said,"Ab koi bhi, kisi ko bhi, kahin pe bhi goli maar sakta hai Full chhuth hai UP mein Yogi ka aatank raaj hai #ChandrashekharAzad #BhimArmy."

(This is breaking news. More details will be added shortly)