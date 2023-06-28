WATCH: Buffalo Brought For Sacrifice Ahead Of Eid In UP's Moradabad Goes Wild, People Run For Their Lives After Bovine Chases Them

Stills from the video | Twitter

In a viral video from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, a buffalo which was brought in a truck for sacrifice ahead of Bakri Eid went wild after it was let loose. The buffalo was also seen chasing people as those around ran to save their lives. There was panic in the area following the incident, video of which was shared on the social media platform. However, the video also led to comments by people on Twitter, who said that the animal was made to panic as people surrounded it in such large numbers. Netizens also commented how animals during such sensitive times should be dealt with sensitively rather than in such a casual way.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video shared on Twitter shows a group of people surrounding the truck that carried the buffalo brought for sacrifice ahead of Eid. A few people in the crowd were also seen recording the buffalo's arrival. In the truck along with the buffalo, a few kids can be seen standing inside. However, as soon as the ramp was out from the vehicle, the buffalo charges out as people make way for the bovine.

This is where the scene goes wild. The buffalo runs helter-skelter and first goes near a shop where he hits people who try going too close to the buffalo.

The buffalo then runs further on the road and people can be seen running for cover as the bovine charges towards them. The scene not only created panic but also went viral on social media as it was recorded on mobile phones by people on the road as well as those watching the incident getting unfolded from their balconies.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Meeting Held Ahead Of Bakri Eid In Panvel Municipal Corporation