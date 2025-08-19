CM Yogi Launches Scholarship Scheme To Prepare UP Students For Global Leadership

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: A historic agreement was signed on Tuesday between the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) UK at the Chief Minister’s official residence, in the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath. Under this collaboration, the “Chevening-Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Uttar Pradesh State Government Scholarship Scheme” has been launched, which will provide five talented students from the state each year with scholarships to pursue master’s degrees at prestigious universities in the United Kingdom.

Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, the UP government is committed to providing recognition and opportunities to its talented students not only nationally but also internationally. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that this scholarship scheme will serve as a powerful platform to transform the state’s education system and prepare youth for global leadership roles.

CM Yogi emphasized that the scheme aims to enable meritorious students to achieve excellence in education, research, and leadership at the international level.

The program will commence from the academic session 2025-26 and run for three years (2025-26, 2026-27, 2027-28), with the possibility of renewal from 2028-29. Inspired by Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, this initiative offers the youth of Uttar Pradesh an opportunity to reach new heights in global education and leadership. He urged students to seize this opportunity and enhance the pride of both the state and the nation.

The scholarship covers full tuition fees, examination and research fees, living allowance, and airfare to and from the UK. The total cost per student is estimated at £38,048 to £42,076 (approximately ₹45–48 lakh), with the Uttar Pradesh government contributing around £19,800 (₹23 lakh) and the remainder funded by FCDO UK.

British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, while signing the MoU in Lucknow, expressed her pleasure in formalizing the agreement. She highlighted that under this new Chevening Scholarship, five students will receive full scholarships to study in the UK each year for the next three years. This initiative reflects the strengthening ties between India and the United Kingdom. Recently, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UK, the Trade Agreement and Vision 35 were signed, opening new avenues for business and education. This partnership will provide significant global opportunities for students, particularly those from Uttar Pradesh.