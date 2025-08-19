CM Yogi Inaugurates 3-Day International Summit Of Uttar Pradesh State Institute Of Forensic Sciences

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, said that unlike before 2017 when it often took years to nab criminals, Uttar Pradesh police now apprehend them within 24 to 48 hours, aided by technology and forensic science.

The Chief Minister made the statement while inaugurating he three-day International Summit on the Dimensions of Cyber War, Multilateral Legal Framework, Forensics and Strategic Countermeasures, organized on the third foundation day of the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPSIFS) in Lucknow.

The Chief Minister added, “In Indian tradition, every churning has always yielded Amrit. This tradition, continuing since the Vedic era, finds expression in the grand events at the four Kumbh locations of the country. Such traditions keep alive India’s ancient knowledge systems, strengthen social unity, and encourage the exchange of ideas. In the same spirit, this three-day seminar has been organized in Lucknow.”

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Padma Shri Dr. Lalji Singh Advanced DNA Diagnostic Center, the AI, Drone and Robotics Lab, and the Atal Library. He also distributed smart tablets to students and flagged off 75 mobile forensic vans.

Highlighting the transformation in law enforcement, CM Yogi said, "Indian culture has always encouraged the pursuit of knowledge and adapting with time."

He stated further, "Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh had only four poorly equipped forensic labs. Today, 12 modern labs have been established and six more are under construction. In addition, mobile forensic units have been deployed in all 75 districts, while cyber police stations have been set up across the state. Cyber help desks have also been opened in 1,587 police stations, where cases are being resolved with the support of master trainers."

The Chief Minister informed that since 2017, forensic evidence has been made mandatory in every crime. He added, "From July 2024, forensic evidence has become compulsory in all cases carrying punishment of over seven years. " He said that the UP Police has initiated steps to establish a cyber headquarters to counter cybercrime effectively.

Referring to the successful use of technology in organizing the Mahakumbh, CM Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh Police has transformed its working style, ensuring that no criminal can escape the law. He credited this progress to the dedication of the police force and their adoption of advanced technical measures.

Encouraging the police personnel, the Chief Minister said: “The UP Police must continue to upgrade itself with modern technologies to build a safe and technologically empowered society for the future. Our effort to modernize the country’s largest police force will continue relentlessly. The force must also be prepared for emerging challenges so that future generations remember us with pride. This seminar will play a vital role in preparing society and strengthening the UP Police for the times ahead.”

On this occasion, DGP Rajiv Krishna, Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary (IT & Electronics) Anurag Yadav, Additional Secretary (IT, Government of India) Abhishek Singh, ADG Technical Naveen Arora, and UPSIFS Director GK Goswami were present.