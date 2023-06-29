Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia Meet Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad In Hospital

Superstar wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia met with injured Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was shot by unknown assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Wednesday.

The duo then addressed the media in which they demanded the immediate arrest of the gunmen who attack Azad.

“When we came to know that there was a fatal attack on him, we came here to meet.

“Today only those fighting for the truth are being attacked. Our only demand is that the attackers should be arrested at the earliest.

“Chandrashekhar is not the leader of any one society, but of the whole society and stands with every person who is fighting for the truth. Be it the farmer’s movement or the fight of the wrestlers”, Punia said.

Sakshi also urged UP police to nab the attackers. “The police should immediately identify and arrest the assailants,” she said.

Attack on Azad in UP

The attack took place on Wednesday when Azad was attending a public event in Deoband. Suddenly, a group of assailants arrived in a car with a Haryana license plate and indiscriminately fired at Azad, resulting in injuries to him.

"I don't remember well but my people identified them. Their car went towards Saharanpur. We took a U-Turn. Five of us, including my younger brother, were in the car when the incident occurred..," said Aazad after the incident while he was in the hospital.

“The convoy of Chandrashekhar Azad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment. Police is investigating the matter,” SSP Dr Vipin Tada told news agency ANI.