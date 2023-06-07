 Wrestlers Protest: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Invites Athletes For Discussion
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWrestlers Protest: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Invites Athletes For Discussion

Wrestlers Protest: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Invites Athletes For Discussion

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur invites wrestlers for discussion regarding their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over accusations of sexual assault.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
Anurag Thakur invites wrestlers for discussion. | (Credits: Twitter)

The government has invited the protesting wrestlers for a discussion for the second time, a few days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met them at his residence regarding their accusations of sexual assault against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh . On this occasion, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has urged the athletes to have a discussion.

Read Also
Sakshi Malik Rubbishes Claims Of Withdrawing From Wrestlers Protest Despite Joining Railway Duty
article-image

In a tweet made midnight on Tuesday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur stated that the government was willing to have discussions with the wrestlers on their issues. He tweeted, "The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues. I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same."

On Monday, the protesting wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Poghat, and Bajrang Punia returned to their respective duties. However, they vowed to continue to fight for justice. In a tweet on the same day, Sakshi Malik revealed that no one has stepped back from their fight for justice and urged the news outlets to stop running wrong stories.

Read Also
Protesting Wrestlers Rejoin Government Duties: Here's A Look At Their Jobs In Indian Railways
article-image

Delhi Police record statements of Brij Bhushan Singh's arrest:

Earlier, the Delhi Police took statements of a few employees of Brij Bhushan Singh and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda as part of their investigation. Furthermore, a minor, who earlier gave two statements against the WFI chief, based on which a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has now recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait insisted that they haven't stopped supporting the wrestlers and have postponed the June 9 demonstration against the WFI chief on the athletes' request. According to some media reports, the farmer leaders were unhappy with the wrestlers for keeping them in the dark about their meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah. Hence, they decided to stop supporting them moving forward.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wrestlers Protest: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Invites Athletes For Discussion

Wrestlers Protest: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Invites Athletes For Discussion

IND vs AUS, WTC Final: ICC Prepares Two Pitches At The Oval As Precautionary Measure

IND vs AUS, WTC Final: ICC Prepares Two Pitches At The Oval As Precautionary Measure

AUS vs IND, WTC Final Live Updates: The Ultimate Test Awaits India & Australia At The Oval

AUS vs IND, WTC Final Live Updates: The Ultimate Test Awaits India & Australia At The Oval

'Not Said Ravichandran Ashwin Is..': Rohit Sharma On India's Bowling Conundrum For WTC Final vs...

'Not Said Ravichandran Ashwin Is..': Rohit Sharma On India's Bowling Conundrum For WTC Final vs...

AUS vs IND, WTC Final Stats Preview: India & Australia All Set To Play A Test At Neutral Venue For...

AUS vs IND, WTC Final Stats Preview: India & Australia All Set To Play A Test At Neutral Venue For...