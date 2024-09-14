Uttar Pradesh: 8 Arrested In Ayodhya For Alleged Gang-Rape Of College Student Employed At Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Eight arrested in Ayodhya over alleged gang-rape of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple employee | Representative image

Ayodhya: Eight individuals were arrested in Ayodhya on Friday in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a college student, who also works as cleaning staff at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The arrests were made following the victim’s formal complaint to the police.

According to the police, the victim reported that one of the accused, Vansh Chaudhary, a resident of Sahadatganj in Ayodhya, had lured her by promising to take her on outings around the district. The woman, in her complaint, said that Vansh’s promise was a guise to exploit her.

The incident escalated when, as per the victim's account, she was abducted on August 25 while on her way to the temple. She alleged that Vansh, along with Udit Kumar, Satram Chaudhary, and two unidentified individuals, attempted to assault her inside a car. In a fortunate turn of events, their vehicle collided with a divider, giving her an opportunity to escape.

In her complaint, the victim claimed she was initially reluctant to approach the authorities, fearing threats made by the accused against her and her family. "They had threatened to kill all of us, which is why I didn't report it to the police immediately," she told police officials. However, after the abduction attempt on August 25, she decided to approach the authorities.

The victim disclosed that she first went to the police on August 26, but her case was not immediately registered. The areas she identified as scenes of the crime are located within high-security zones in the temple town, adding to the gravity of the incident.

Amrendra Singh, the officer-in-charge of Cantt Police Station, confirmed that after an inquiry, a formal case was registered on September 2, leading to the arrests. "All eight accused have been taken into custody and sent to jail by the court," Singh said, adding that the victim had known the main accused, Vansh, for the past four years and had trusted him prior to the incident.

The case has stirred outrage, as questions are being raised about the delay in registering the victim's complaint and the implications of such a crime taking place in a high-security area like Ayodhya. Authorities have assured a thorough investigation and stringent action against those involved.