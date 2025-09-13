 Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Honours Martyred Farmers’ Families In Lucknow, Slams Govt On Poll Irregularities And Law & Order
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Honours Martyred Farmers’ Families In Lucknow, Slams Govt On Poll Irregularities And Law & Order

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, in a significant outreach to the agrarian community, honoured the families of farmers martyred during the recent farmers’ movement at a ceremony held at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Friday.

UP State BureauUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 07:20 AM IST
article-image
Akhilesh Yadav honours families of martyred farmers in Lucknow | X - @yadavakhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, in a significant outreach to the agrarian community, honoured the families of farmers martyred during the recent farmers’ movement at a ceremony held at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Friday.

The former Chief Minister, adopting a distinctive ‘sardar’ look with a traditional red turban, personally recognised the relatives of the deceased on stage, describing the headgear as a marker of hope and dignity.

Political Messaging with Farmers’ Struggles

The event, which combined remembrance with political messaging, served as a platform to underscore the party’s alignment with agrarian struggles. Transitioning into a sharp critique of the state government, Yadav alleged irregularities in past polls and raised concerns about the credibility of the voting process, specifically claiming outsiders were brought in during the Ayodhya elections.

Law and Order Concerns in Focus

His remarks on law and order were thrown into sharp relief by a separate, chilling incident in the city—the broad daylight kidnapping of two boys in Alambagh.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP, Warns Of Nepal-Like Unrest Over 'Vote Theft'
article-image

Yadav pointed to this event as evidence of deteriorating security under the current administration, alleging a surge in crimes like kidnappings and “digital arrests” and positioning the SP as the party voicing the concerns of ordinary citizens.

